Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 135 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 74,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

