The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.