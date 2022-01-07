Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,803 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

