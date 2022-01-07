Hosking Partners LLP Sells 7,744 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.