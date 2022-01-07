Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.08. 262,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,118,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.