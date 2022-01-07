iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. 73,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

