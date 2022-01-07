Synovus Financial Corp Sells 31,662 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,662 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

GGG opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

