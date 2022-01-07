Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 13,482 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

