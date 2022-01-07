Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VHI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. 14,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,012. Valhi has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Valhi by 8,284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Valhi by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valhi by 4,870.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

