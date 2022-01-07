UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in December

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 80,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,564. UniFirst has a one year low of $189.84 and a one year high of $258.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.11%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

