Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 18,713 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Progressive by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.