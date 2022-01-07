Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.