Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 1,279 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $403.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

