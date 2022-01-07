Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $334.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.