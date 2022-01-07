Zacks Investment Research Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Sell

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.57. 141,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.