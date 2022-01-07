Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Financial Survey

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -35.42% -30.86% Twist Bioscience -114.93% -24.90% -21.69%

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($0.83) -1.90 Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 25.03 -$152.10 million ($3.16) -21.12

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solid Biosciences and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 543.46%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.18%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

