F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.51 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

