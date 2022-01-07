Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.76 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of BKH opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

