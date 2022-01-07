Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

