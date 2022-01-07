Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

