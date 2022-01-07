Maxcoin Market Capitalization Tops $466,256.32 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $466,256.32 and approximately $63.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.25 or 0.99737152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00095289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00321303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.67 or 0.00468911 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00142604 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

