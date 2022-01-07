Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.84

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

