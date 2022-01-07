Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.56. 78,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,767. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

