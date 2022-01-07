Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Decreases By 44.8%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BBVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. 1,515,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,097. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

