185 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

DE stock opened at $376.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.42. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.