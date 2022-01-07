Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Cooper Companies worth $80,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $410.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.65. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.07 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.