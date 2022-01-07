Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3,607,450.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 721,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 721,490 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,367,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 599.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 139,844 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 11,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,940. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

