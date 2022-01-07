Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.79. 2,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

