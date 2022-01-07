Financial Advisory Group Sells 1,447 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 5.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 503,135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 275,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 275,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,167. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

