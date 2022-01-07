Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $81.42. 65,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,898. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

