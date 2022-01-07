Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.48. 41,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

