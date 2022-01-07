Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

