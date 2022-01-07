McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $65.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.36 billion and the lowest is $65.65 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $260.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $263.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $256.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.82 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.76. The company had a trading volume of 886,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,678. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $251.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

