MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.00 Million

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report $537.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $443.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.00. 547,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.