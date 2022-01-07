$121.87 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce sales of $121.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.20 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $474.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $475.54 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $475.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBTB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 117,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

