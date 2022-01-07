$604.24 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $604.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.87. 612,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $155.64 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

