$604.24 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $604.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.87. 612,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $155.64 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.