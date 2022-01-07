Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,005.07.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $23.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,597.81. 297,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,728. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,728.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,767.56.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

