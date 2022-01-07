GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $43.37 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

