Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,890 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in V.F. by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.