Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227,758 shares.The stock last traded at $86.54 and had previously closed at $85.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $82,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.