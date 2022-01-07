Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 643,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,222,605 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.51.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
