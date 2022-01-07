Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 643,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,222,605 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

