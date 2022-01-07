Lobstex Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $388,177.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,995,041 coins and its circulating supply is 22,919,614 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

