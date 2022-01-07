Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $827,007.35 and $46,933.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,010,649 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.