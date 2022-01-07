Stake DAO Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004522 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stake DAO has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $220,480.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00208994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00473836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00085952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Stake DAO

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Stake DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stake DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stake DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

