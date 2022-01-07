NXM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,492.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $710.02 million and approximately $14,492.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $107.39 or 0.00257275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006301 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,718 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,718 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

