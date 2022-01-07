CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CBZ opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

