ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $746,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $49.38 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,477 shares of company stock worth $5,428,070. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

