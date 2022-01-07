ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 867,877 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $31,719,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $13,139,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

