ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $957,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $4,920,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.