eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 86.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 426,327 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

